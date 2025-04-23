Fresh terror in J&K after Pahalgam attack: Army, militants locked in firefight in Baramulla

An encounter broke about between Indian Army officials and terrorists, a day after at least 26 people died in a Pahalgam terror attack. According to the Army, these terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the country through Uri Nala in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army said they foiled the infiltration bid, which led to an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight," the Chinar Corps posted on X on Wednesday.

Pahalgam terror attack Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack took place on Tuesday in the popular destination of Pahalgam in the scenic. It is said to be the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings in which more than 160 people were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also cutting short her visit to the United States and Peru "to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time", the ministry said.

A little-known militant group, the "The Resistance Front," claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.

Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

Many schools also suspended classes for the day in protest. Airlines were operating extra flights from Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory, as visitors were rushing out of the region, officials were quoted by Reuters as saying.

Following the attack, security forces launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.