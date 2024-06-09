Jammu & Kashmir: 10 people die after bus with pilgrims falls into gorge in Reasi due to suspected terror attack

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, officials said

Livemint
Updated09:04 PM IST
The damaged bus after it plunged into a gorge following an alleged attack by suspected terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday.
The damaged bus after it plunged into a gorge following an alleged attack by suspected terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday.(PTI)

At least ten people were reportedly killed and 33 were injured on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after suspected terrorists opened fire.

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to Katra from Shiv Khori, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, according to police.

The police said as many as ten people have died after the bus plunged into a gorge in Reasi district.

Reasi deputy commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said: “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi.”

Due to the firing, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, added the police.

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, said officials.

 

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said: “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done.”

Further details are awaited.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaJammu & Kashmir: 10 people die after bus with pilgrims falls into gorge in Reasi due to suspected terror attack

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,423.00-144.00
    Delhi
    73,998.00-288.00
    Kolkata
    73,495.00-360.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue