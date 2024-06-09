A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, officials said

At least ten people were reportedly killed and 33 were injured on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after suspected terrorists opened fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to Katra from Shiv Khori, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, according to police.

The police said as many as ten people have died after the bus plunged into a gorge in Reasi district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reasi deputy commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said: “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi."

Due to the firing, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, added the police.

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, said officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said: “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done."

Further details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

