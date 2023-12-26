Jammu & Kashmir can become Gaza in absence of India-Pakistan dialogue: Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah’s comments came days after four Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack on an army convoy in Poonch sector
Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said that in the absence of political dialogue, the Union Territory will meet the same fate as that of Gaza, which is at war with Israel, according to a report by ANI.
