Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said that in the absence of political dialogue, the Union Territory will meet the same fate as that of Gaza, which is at war with Israel, according to a report by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Conference president also urged the leaders of both India and Pakistan to find a solution to their bilateral issues through dialogue.

“(Late former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress," Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that “war is not an option now" and “the matter should be resolved through dialogue".

“Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk?" Abdullah asked.

“If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we (Kashmir) will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel...," he warned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His comments came days after four Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack on an army convoy in Poonch sector.

In 1999, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan just a few months before the Kargil War began.

In 2015, PM Modi during a surprise visit to Pakistan held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan’s continuous attempts to infiltrate Indian territory with terrorists have been the reason for unfriendly ties.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks left an unending outrage and pain among Indians.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!