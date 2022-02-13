The Centre has launched a free telemedicine service in the ambulance, 'Doctor on wheels' in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh flagged of first free telemedicine service in the Kathua district.

Sharing a video of the ambulance service, the minister tweeted, "Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Free Telemedicine service launched near International Border in district Kathua. "Doctor on Wheels" has earlier successfully spent 3 months in 185 villages of district Doda where 3,600 patients were attended."

VIDEO: #JammuAndKashmir's first-ever Free Telemedicine service launched near International Border in district #Kathua.

The ambulance is equipped with the latest lab technology and can connect patients with senior doctors in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat, and Ahmedabad. The facility will provide relief to people living in the far-flung areas of Kathua, where healthcare services are poor.

NHPC Limited in association with Sahara Health and Development Society launched 'Doctor on wheels'. It is the first healthcare service that will be delivered via digital mode in the Kathua district.

"The service was first launched in Doda. It has now been expanded to Kathua," MoS Singh said.

Further, the minister said that four new highway villages are coming up in and around the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review the progress of the centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in Kathua, Singh said four new highway villages -- Taraf Manjali, Taraf Bhajwal, Gurha Baildara, and Gurha Mundian -- are coming up in and around the national highway in the district.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing mega-projects such as the Ujh, Shahpur Kandi barrages, and biotech park and emphasised the importance of timely completion of these projects.

Addressing the officers present on the occasion, Singh said the aim of holding the DISHA meeting is to identify any impediments in a smooth implementation of welfare schemes so that effective solutions can be worked out.

He urged the youngsters to optimally utilise the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the third-largest stadium in the country, being developed at Hiranagar in Jammu.

