Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Gurez

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation, on Thursday killed two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir following an encounter.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces in Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists in the same sector.

In a post on social media X, Chinar Corps wrote, “Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicein Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists.”

After unprovoked firing took place from the Pakistani side of the LoC, the alert Army troops gave a befitting reply to unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side of the LoC, suspecting an infiltration bid by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Earlier on August 13, Havildar Ankit Kumar got martyred while foiling the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

In a statement on X, the Chinar Corps paid solemn tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

Also, the Chinar Corps mourned the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, who died while on operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district a few days ago.

In a post on X, the Army said, "Chinar Corps deeply regret the loss of the precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."