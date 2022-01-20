Complete restrictions will be imposed on non-essential movements in Jammu and Kashmir from every Friday 2 pm till Monday 6 am in view of the rising cases of Covid-19, said the union territory administration in a new order issued on Thursday.

In addition to this, officials also exempted pregnant employees of the UT government from attending the office. “They shall be allowed to work from home," the order said.

Prior to this, the administration had said that a night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am every day with complete restriction on non-essential movement.

"Night curfew shall continue to remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire Jammu and Kashmir," the order issued last week read.

"The District Magistrates of respective districts of Jammu and Kashmir shall adopt a Zero Tolerance policy towards non-compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, and the India Penal Code," it added.

As per the order, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 25 people followed by gathering of up to 25 vaccinated people in banquet halls or 25% of the authorised capacity. In the Banquet Halls, people will have to show RT-PCR reports which should not be older than 72 hours.

Also, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming will function with only 25% of the authorized capacity.

The educational institutes have been permitted online mediums of teaching, while only vaccinated staff members can attend institutions for administrative purposes.

Covid situation in UT

This comes as the UT on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661, while seven deaths due to the disease were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The previous highest one-day jump in infections was recorded on Wednesday when 5,818 fresh cases were registered in the UT.

During the second wave of the pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir had on 7 May last year detected 5,443 new cases.

Out of the fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 1,920 were from the Jammu division and 4,072 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,306 new cases, followed by Jammu district which registered 1,217 such infections.

There are 31,044 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries stands at 3,43,031, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,586 in Jammu and Kashmir.

