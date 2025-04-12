Army official killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K’s Akhnoor

Jammu and Kashmir: According to officials on Saturday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army succumbed to injuries in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector but their infiltration bid was thwarted, PTI reported.

They said alert army troops detected the movement of a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream in a dense forested area in the Keri Bhattal area late Friday night. Upon challenging them, a fierce gunfight broke out, which lasted for an extended period.

Officials added the whole area has been cordoned off with deployment of reinforcements and a search operation was in progress when last updates were received.

It follows two days after the India and Pakistan chaired a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Poonch district to talk about the issues related to border management.

Two Army personnel, comprising a captain, lost their lives and another was injured when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on February 11 in the same area.