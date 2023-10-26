comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ News / India/  Five LeT terrorists killed as encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara, search operation underway
Back Back

Five LeT terrorists killed as encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara, search operation underway

 Livemint , Written By Akriti Anand

Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter broke out in the Machhal sector after security personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Five LeT terrorists killed as encounter breaks out in Kupwara (PTI)Premium
Jammu and Kashmir: Five LeT terrorists killed as encounter breaks out in Kupwara (PTI)

Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday, October 26. The encounter broke out in the Machhal sector after security personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The identification of terrorists is yet to be ascertained, while the "search operation (is) in progress" the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

“Based on intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

“In this swift and coordinated operation, five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralized," police added.

Police also said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the encounter. "An extensive search of the area is being carried out," they said.

Earlier, the Indian Army said alert security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC on Thursday.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App