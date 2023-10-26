Five LeT terrorists killed as encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara, search operation underway
Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter broke out in the Machhal sector after security personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district.
Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday, October 26. The encounter broke out in the Machhal sector after security personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.