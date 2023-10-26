Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter broke out in the Machhal sector after security personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district.

Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday, October 26. The encounter broke out in the Machhal sector after security personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The identification of terrorists is yet to be ascertained, while the "search operation (is) in progress" the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

"Based on intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

“In this swift and coordinated operation, five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralized," police added.

Police also said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the encounter. "An extensive search of the area is being carried out," they said.

Earlier, the Indian Army said alert security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC on Thursday.

