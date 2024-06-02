Jammu & Kashmir: Major forest fire rages in Gangera hills | Watch

A major forest fire is raging in the Gangera hills in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

The forest fire erupted on Sunday morning in Compartment Number 64 of the Gangera hills.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire, which is threatening to spread across the region.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Amid temperature rise, the region has been witnessing frequent forest fires.

According to a report by Times of India, officials from the forest department has issued an urgent appeal to the public, urging them to refrain from cooking meals within the forest areas.

“We have been trying to control fire since morning. I can't tell the area this fire has covered. I appeal to people not to cook here in the forest as it is damaging our forest resources," said Brahm Dutt Sharma, forest department block officer, as per the report.

Last week, a major fire had engulfed the forested hills near Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham in Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand state has recently witnessed an alarming rise in forest fires, prompting concerns about environmental safety.

According to the Uttarakhand government’s reply in the Supreme Court in a related case earlier this month, there were 398 forest fires from November 2023 till May 8 2024.

Earlier this month, an intense forest fire engulfed Srinagar in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal region.

Every year, Uttarakhand faces forest fires between mid-February to June, as during this period the trees shed dry leaves and the soil loses moisture due to a temperature rise.

