Jammu & Kashmir news: After NH-44 shutdown, Srinagar-Sonamarg Road closed as landslide strikes Zojila

Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under heavy rainfall for the last few days, which also triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the UT, forcing the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

On Monday, April 21, another landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir's Zojila Pass, leading to the suspension of all traffic along the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road.

Commuters have been strictly advised to avoid travelling on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road, and Sinthan Top road till the roads are cleared for traffic movement, stated a report by Greater Kashmir.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) shut down The landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), on Sunday, left hundreds stranded on the 250-kilometre stretch, the only all-weather road that links Kashmir with the rest of India.

Reportedly, locals in the area were forced to complete their journey on foot, with no possibility of moving vehicles on the NH 44.

Mughal Road re-opened after NH-44 closure Following the NH-44 shutdown, the Mughal Road connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu to south Kashmir's Shopian district was reopened to manage traffic.

The Mughal Road usually remains closed during the winters due to heavy snowfall, especially in Peer Ki Gali. It was reopened after three months for one-way traffic on April 15. However, inclement weather, including fresh snowfall, forced its closure on April 18. The road has been opened again, reported ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir weather forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in at least 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir — including Ramban, Ganderbal, among others — for Monday, April 21.

The weather is likely to improve over the next few days, shows the Met Dept's latest update.

Ramban flash floods At least 3 people, including two children were killed after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Ramban.