Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official told PTI.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, Kashmir Zone Police said in a social media post on June 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of Pulwama, the south Kashmir district, a police official told PTI. They added that the action was launched after receiving specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

“The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back. The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far," the official told PTI.

Arms Cache Recovered On May 17, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara.

Chinar Corps said that the recovery was made in 'Operation Kot Nala'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today. During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered," Chinar Corps posted on X.

Further, three Indian Army lieutenant colonels and 13 others have been named in a case of attempt to murder and dacoity in the violent attack on the Kupwara police station on May 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 6, the Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in "Operation Redwani Payeen" in Kulgam.

The Army said that the operation which started on the intervening night of May 6-7, ended after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Chinar Corps said, "A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

