Jammu & Kashmir News: Encounter breaks out in Bandipora, security forces exchange fire with terrorists

An encounter broke out in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening — the latest in a spate of attacks and clashes. Security forces are currently exchanging fire with the terrorists in the Ketsun forest area.

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress,” read an update from the Chinar Corps handle on X.