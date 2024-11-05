Hello User
Jammu & Kashmir News: Encounter breaks out in Bandipora, security forces exchange fire with terrorists
BREAKING NEWS

Jammu & Kashmir News: Encounter breaks out in Bandipora, security forces exchange fire with terrorists

Livemint

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Ketsun forest area of Bandipora on Tuesday.

Srinagar, Nov 02 (ANI): Paramilitary personnel and Special Operation Group (SOG) Commandos of Jammu and Kashmir police during an encounter with terrorists at Khanyar, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

An encounter broke out in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening — the latest in a spate of attacks and clashes. Security forces are currently exchanging fire with the terrorists in the Ketsun forest area.

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress," read an update from the Chinar Corps handle on X.

More to come…

