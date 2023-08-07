Indian army gunned down a terrorist along the line of Line of Control (LoC) as it foiled an infiltration attempt made across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army say that while the terrorist was killed during a gunfight his body is yet to be retrieved from the scene.

“Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area Degwar Terva. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping while the second moved towards Pintu Nala," Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (Defence) Lt Col Suneel Bartwal told PTI.

Officials said that the alert Indian troops in Degwar sector noticed some terrorists trying to sneak in from the other side under the cover of darkness and subsequently engaged them in an encounter. An army ambush party established contact with the terrorists in the Garhi battalion area at around 2 am, said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

Meanwhile, officials added that the whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

In a similar incident on Sunday, Indian Army and Kupwara police foiled an infiltration attempt Tangdhar Sector on Sunday. A terrorist was also killed while trying to infiltrate across LoC in Amrohi area of Tanghdhar sector.

Indian Army and Kupwara Police had launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Dakhen-Amrohi area based on information about possible infiltration attempts. A Kupwara Police spokesperson while speaking to PTI said, "During the search operation, movement of terrorists, trying to infiltrate to our side, was observed. They were challenged by the joint party in which one terrorist was neutralized,"

Kashmir Zone Police also informed about the incident via a tweet on Sunday, saying, "Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infilitration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered,"

(With inputs from PTI)