Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist gunned down as Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district
07 Aug 2023
Indian army gunned down a terrorist along the line of Line of Control (LoC) as it foiled an infiltration attempt made across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army say that while the terrorist was killed during a gunfight his body is yet to be retrieved from the scene.