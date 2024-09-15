Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Poonch, terrorists exchange fire with security forces

An encounter broke out in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday. These fire exchanges were reported as political parties continue campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir for the three-phase Assembly elections which are being held after 10 years.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Poonch following information about the presence of terrorists, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.

A top terror group commander is said to be among the three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists trapped in the village, News 18 reported.

“Rounds of fire were heard last night in the Pathanateer area of the Mendhar sector of Poonch," the Poonch Police said.

He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight. Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

"A joint search operation was immediately launched by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Poonch Police, and the CRPF. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. Firing was heard in the morning hours also. Encounter is underway,” police told news ANI.

On Saturday, three terrorists were killed following an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said, terming it as a "significant success" ahead of the assembly elections.

Before this, two Army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Chhatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Two other soldiers were injured when terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police in a forest area in Kishtwar on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. In a post on X, the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said, "Two Terrorists Neutralised in the Ongoing Operation at Khandara #Kathua by Troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress."