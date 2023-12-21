At least three jawans were injured after an Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. “Terrorists fired at Army vehicle carrying jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district," officials were quoted by PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Indian Army soldier abducted and killed in Manipur

The attack took place in the Savni area on the Thanamandi-Surankote road in Poonch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vehicle was reportedly carrying Indian Army soldiers from Bufliaz, where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday.

“A joint operation was launched on Wedesday in the general area of Surankote and Bafliaz of Poonch and contact with terrorists has been established today. Encounter is underway," news agency ANI reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Army spokesperson said "contact" has been established with the terrorists and an exchange of fire was underway in the area. According to officials, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

“Additional forces have been rushed to the spot," officials said. More details in connection with the incident are awaited.

The incident was reported a day after an explosion occurred inside the compound of an armed police unit in the Poonch district.

"Windows of some vehicles parked near the compound were damaged due to the explosion that occurred on the intervening night of December 19 and 20 in Surankote area, official had said on Wednesday. Authorities launched a probe in connection with the incident.

Earlier in November, five soldiers, including two Army Captains, died in an encounter that broke out with terrorists in a thickly forested terrain of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two terrorists, including a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, identified as code name Qari, were also gunned down in the gun battle in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district, news agency ANI had reported in November.

Quari, a top LeT commander, was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past one year, police said, adding that he is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri and Kandi attacks.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.