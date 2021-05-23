Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jammu & Kashmir records 3,308 new Covid-19 cases, 51 deaths in 24 hrs

Jammu & Kashmir records 3,308 new Covid-19 cases, 51 deaths in 24 hrs

Jammu: Family members wearng PPE kit perform last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground in Jammu, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Staff Writer

Jammu and Kashmir have registered 3,308 new Covid-19 cases in the span of 24 hours. After the latest surge in cases, the tally in the region has reached 2,70,621 on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 3,563 after Jammu and Kashmir reported 51 fatalities caused by Covid-19.

Of the new cases, 1,121 were from the Jammu division and 2,187 from the Kashmir division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 512 cases, followed by 447 in Jammu district and 401 in Budgam district.

There are 47,437 active cases in the Union Territory, while 2,19,620 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll due to the infection rose to 3,564 as 51 patients died in the past 24 hours.

