The Jammu and Kashmir administration will throw open the union territory to tourists once again from tomorrow but in a phased manner. In the first phase, tourism sector will be partially opened for external visitors from outside Jammu and Kashmir, limited to tourists arriving by air only.

"All incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay. All incoming tourists must have confirmed return air tickets to any place outside J&K, either to their departure point or any other destination," an official order said. RT-PCR testing of all tourists at the airport on arrival is also mandatory.

"Till the test result shows a negative result for COVID 19, a tourist will remain in the hotel where booking has been made and shall not be permitted to move out. A form to this effect shall have to be signed at the airport. Test results will normally arrive within 24 hours except in special circumstances. The hotel management shall be required to ensure compliance with this protocol," the order read.

Those found violating the order shall attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The administration has advised tourists above the age of 65 years to avoid coming to the union territory.

The tourism sector, the backbone of J-K's economy, was the worst hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown in March. On July 8, the government opened gardens and parks to the public after 100 days of closure.

According to the rules, taxis /transport facilities have to be pre-booked through hotel/travel agency, for which procedures will be put in place by Tourism department.

