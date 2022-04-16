Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces detect IED, foil terror plot. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jammu & Kashmir: Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location. Investigation is going on, SSP Rajouri notified
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Security forces in Rajouri on Saturday foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on Rajouri Gurdan road, said an official statement by the Rajouri police. The recovered IED was later taken to a safer location and was destroyed, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Security forces in Rajouri on Saturday foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on Rajouri Gurdan road, said an official statement by the Rajouri police. The recovered IED was later taken to a safer location and was destroyed, according to news agency ANI report.
As per the statement, a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police about suspicious movements in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. A suspicious object was found lying alongside road which turned out to be an IED. Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location. Investigation is going on, SSP Rajouri notified.
As per the statement, a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police about suspicious movements in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. A suspicious object was found lying alongside road which turned out to be an IED. Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location. Investigation is going on, SSP Rajouri notified.
"On this, Jammu and Kashmir police teams from Army, Special Operation Group of Police, and teams of the Army launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the early morning hours Saturday," said Rajouri Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"On this, Jammu and Kashmir police teams from Army, Special Operation Group of Police, and teams of the Army launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the early morning hours Saturday," said Rajouri Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road which turned out to be an IED during the examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road which turned out to be an IED during the examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
"The Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location," it read.