Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces detect IED, foil terror plot. Read here

As per the statement, a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police about suspicious movements in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. A suspicious object was found lying alongside road which turned out to be an IED. Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location. Investigation is going on, SSP Rajouri notified.