Jammu & Kashmir snowfall: Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport; airlines, police issue advisory for travellers

All flights to and from Kashmir were suspended on Friday after heavy snowfall in the valley forced authorities to cancel operations at Srinagar airport. Adverse weather conditions have rendered the runway unsafe for aircraft operation, news agency PTI reported.

In view of the situation, several airlines have issued travel advisories to keep passengers updated on flight status and schedule changes. Meanwhile, the police have also urged people to stay informed and avoid unnecessary travel.

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall last night, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar. Many areas were also lashed by rain. Budgam district and south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts are receiving abundant snow in recent days.

The meteorological department has forecast that residents can expect the current weather conditions to persist till Friday evening.

Police urge travellers to stay safe As the region continues to receive heavy snowfall, SSP Traffic, Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Pal Singh, has advised commuters and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel in the region.

All residents and tourists are advised to strictly follow the travel and safety advisories, as officials warn that weather conditions could further disrupt movement across the region.

IndiGo issues advisory In its advisory issued early Friday morning, IndiGo said both take-offs and landings in Srinagar had been temporarily suspended due to snowfall, warning that passengers may face longer waits onboard and on the ground.

Later in the day, the low-cost carrier issued another advisory on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying “Bad weather over Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Dharamshala and Chandigarh have impacted flight schedules.”

It also urged passengers to stay updated on their flight status and schedule changes through the company's official website or app.

“Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” IndiGo said in the X post.

Air India's travel advisory Air India also issued a travel advisory for flyers, noting that the heavy snowfall in Kashmir has impacted flight operations to and from Srinagar on Friday, 23 January, which resulted in extended wait times.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will fly you to your destination once the weather improves,” the airline said, further ensuring that its ground teams will extend every possible assistance to their passengers.