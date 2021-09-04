A limited number of devotees commenced the three-day-long Kailash Yatra on Saturday from Bhaderwah with the holy mace amid strict adherence to all Covid protocols, reported news agency PTI , quoting officials.

The 'Charri Mubarak' (holy mace) was taken out from 2100-year-old Vasuki Nag Temple at Gatha around 8.30 am and was joined by another mace from Vasuki Nag Temple Vasik Dhera Bhadarwah, officials said.

Former MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta and senior leader Mast Nath Yogi also participated in the rituals connected with the ancient yatra at Vasik Dhera.

While thousands of devotees used to earlier take part in it, the annual pilgrimage to the 14,700 feet high Kailash Kund is being conducted in a restricted manner for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kailash (Kablas/Kaplas) Yatra on The Way To Kablas From Gatha, Bhaderwah

District : Doda (J&K) 🇮🇳#JaiVasukiNagMaharaj🙏@JammuTourism pic.twitter.com/tkhlnczNyW — Bhaderwah Tourism (@the_bhaderwah) September 4, 2021

The administration has decided to allow only the holy mace to proceed towards Kailash Kund for the second consecutive year.

"Due to Covid-19 threat, only holy Mace has been allowed to move towards Kailash Kund. We hope that Vasuki Nag will cure all our problems and vanish Covid-19 infection," Gupta said.

Additional deputy commissioner of Bhadarwah, Rakesh Kumar said strict security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.

'Charri Mubarak' would reach the high altitude lake on Monday morning and the accompanying devotees would perform the traditional prayers there.

According to local belief, Kailash Kund was the original abode of lord Shiva, but he gave it to Vasuki Nag before moving to Manmahesh in Bharmour area of Himachal Pradesh.

The pilgrimage, which commences on the 14th day after 'Shravan Purnima', is considered as one of the toughest as pilgrims have to trek 21 Km steep Kailash mountains range to reach the holy Kund (lake), where devotees take a dip in the ice-cold water to take the blessings of serpent God, Gupta said.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.