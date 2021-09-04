Jammu & Kashmir: Three-day Kailash Yatra begins with limited number of devotees

2 min read . 06:44 PM IST

While thousands of devotees used to earlier take part in it, the annual pilgrimage to the 14,700 feet high Kailash Kund is being conducted in a restricted manner for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic