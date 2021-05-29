Jammu and Kashmir's Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved financial assistance to families who have lost their sole earning members to Covid-19.

Under the new Saksham scheme, the surviving spouse of the Covid victim or the eldest surviving member of affected families will receive a special monthly pension of ₹1000, provided that they are not otherwise receiving any pension under other schemes.

Moreover, special scholarships to children who lost their earning parent(s)/ sibling(s)/ guardian(s) to Covid infection will be given annually. This comprises a sum of ₹20,000, for children studying upto 12th standard and ₹40,000 for students in higher education.

All the transactions will take place through direct bank transfer, as per the administration.

With the initiative, Jammu and Kashmir has become the first union territory to provide relief to Covid affected families.

According to an official press release, the Administrative Council also approved the creation of a special cell in the Social Welfare Department for handholding the families of Covid victims and facilitating the extension of benefits under different government schemes including financial assistance for self-employment.

The special cell will consist of Director General, Women and Child Development, Director, Social Welfare Kashmir/Jammu, Mission Director, Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS), and representative of Finance Department.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

