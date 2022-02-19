Jammu & Kashmir: Two jawans, one terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

Jammu & Kashmir: Two jawans, one terrorist killed in Shopian encounter1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Two jawans, one terrorist were killed in J&K's Shopian encounter, as per agency report
The Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday informed that two Army jawans were killed during a counter-terror operation at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. A terrorist also died in the encounter that began earlier in the day in south Kashmir. The Kashmir Zone Police said a search operation was underway, according to agency inputs.
According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased armed forces personnel are identified as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, both from 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).
The Kashmir Zone police further informed that the encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.
Earlier in the day, an unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on specific input about the presence of militants at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a militant was killed, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, he said.
