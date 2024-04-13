J&K weather news: Avalanche likely to occur in Kupwara, Ganderbal, alert issued for next 24 hours
Jammu Kashmir weather news: In the wake of the “avalanche warning”, authorities advised people living in in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.
An avalanche, with 'medium' danger level, is likely to occur above 2500 metres over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message