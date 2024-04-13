Jammu Kashmir weather news: In the wake of the “avalanche warning”, authorities advised people living in in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

An avalanche, with 'medium' danger level, is likely to occur above 2500 metres over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

In the wake of the "avalanche warning", the authorities advised people living in these areas "to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas".

The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority also issued a number for any assistance. "Dial -112 for help," it said.

Heavy rain, snow predicted in J&K

The avalanche alert came amid an orange alert in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh areas. The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the region between April 13 and 15.

"Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall on 13th-15th April, 2024," the Disaster Management Authority said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicted, "Thunder Storm/Lightning during next five days over Jammu & Kashmir. Heavy Rain/Snow at isolated places on 13th and 14th April. Possibility of Thunderstorm/Gusty winds and Hailstorm at isolated places on 13th and 14th April. Disruption of surface traffic at higher reaches."

Earlier, an avalanche had struck Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 29. No loss of life was reported in the incident, officials had told news PTI.

According to officials, the avalanche had struck the Hung area of Sonamarg, along the Srinagar-Leh Highway, in the central Kashmir district in the afternoon. "Two vehicles were buried in snow, but all the occupants were rescued," they had said.

Before this, an avalanche warning was issued on March 4. The J&K authorities had then tweeted, "Avalanche with *MEDIUM Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2200 metres* over *KISHTWAR, KUPWARA, BANDIPORE & BARAMULLA* districts in next 24 hours."

"Further, HIGH Danger Level avalanche is likely to occur above 2200 metres over GANDERBAL district in next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas," it had said on March 4 in a post on x.

