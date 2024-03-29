Jammu and Kashmir news: Avalanche hits near Hung; several tourists stranded

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of lightening over plains of Jammu and Kashmir on March 29 and 30.

A massive snow avalanche has hit Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg town, reported news agency PTI on Friday. Following this, several tourists are stranded as avalanche hits near Hung.

The number of injured persons and damage caused by it, is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority issued a medium-danger level avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir division – Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla Ganderbal.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours," Greater Kashmir quoted an official of J&K Disastaer Management Authority (JKDMA) as saying.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of lightening over plains of Jammu and Kashmir on March 29 and 30. It also informed about the possibility of hailstorm with gusty winds in plains of J&K on 30 March.

On Thursday, a man went missing after an avalanche in Kullu district’s Manali, PTI quoted the police.

According to the details, the avalanche occurred on Thursday afternoon at Jagatsukh village in the suburbs of Manali town, with the snow on mountains started to melt during the ongoing dry spell.

Providing more information, Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Manali Raman Sharma said that the police, administration and locals are engaged in the rescue operation.

He added that the snow is being removed to trace the missing person.

While, DSP KD Sharma said a huge avalanche hit a drain from the top of the hill and Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kangra, got buried in the snow.

The Local MeT office has issued an 'orange' warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail, heavy rain and gusty winds at isolated places in five districts – Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba and Kangra – on Friday and Saturday.

From 29 March, a A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and the MeT office Shimla has predicted a wet spell in the state till April 3.

Citing the impending bad weather, authorities have advised people to excercise caution and should avoid going to avalanche-prone locations.

