Jammu rains: Class 10 and 11 exams scheduled for tomorrow postponed; Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily suspended

Jammu rains: Exams for Class 10 and 11 scheduled for Wednesday, August 27 have been postponed, and the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended, after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Jammu, killing at least 3 people.

Additionally, the Government Medical College in Rajouri announced that all examinations, classes for MBBS, Paramedical and Nursing courses scheduled for today, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27, remain cancelled because of the heavy rains.

Jammu rains Three persons were killed and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu — causing almost all water bodies to cross their danger mark.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province was “quite serious” and he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to monitor the developing situation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms for several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next two hours.