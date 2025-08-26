Subscribe

Jammu rains: Class 10 and 11 exams scheduled for tomorrow postponed; Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily suspended

Heavy rains in Jammu have led to the postponement of Class 10 and 11 exams on August 27, and the temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra

Published26 Aug 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Jammu rains: Class 10 and 11 exams scheduled for tomorrow postponed; Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily suspended(AP)

Jammu rains: Exams for Class 10 and 11 scheduled for Wednesday, August 27 have been postponed, and the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended, after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Jammu, killing at least 3 people.

Additionally, the Government Medical College in Rajouri announced that all examinations, classes for MBBS, Paramedical and Nursing courses scheduled for today, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27, remain cancelled because of the heavy rains.

Jammu rains

Three persons were killed and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu — causing almost all water bodies to cross their danger mark.

Also Read | Jammu rains: Basantar, Tawi, Chenab rivers flowing at ‘Alert Level’

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province was “quite serious” and he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to monitor the developing situation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms for several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next two hours.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

 
