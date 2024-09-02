Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack Sunjuwan Military base in Jammu, soldier critically injured

An army personnel was critically injured after terrorists opened fire on a sentry post outside the Sunjuwan army base in Jammu on Monday morning, triggering a massive search operation.

An army spokesman said that a few rounds were fired at the Sunjuwan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu around 10:50 am, resulting in critical injuries to a soldier.

“Terrorists seem to have carried out the stand-off attack using a sniper rifle. A few gunshots were heard in the area and nothing thereafter,” Hindustan Times quoted defence sources as saying.

Jammu Police said they have launched a joint operation with the army in the high-security area to locate and neutralise the terrorists, who fired outside the base.

“Some firing shots were heard outside the base near Sunjuwan military station, resulting in an army jawan sustaining injuries. A search operation is underway. Details are awaited,” Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the army is using drones to locate the attackers, reports added.

The firing sparked off panic as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police rushed to the scene to join the army in a massive search operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists.

The search operation is on but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, the officials said.

The Sunjuwan brigade is the largest military base in Jammu city. Earlier in February 2018, the terrorists attacked the military camp resulting in the killing of six soldiers, a civilian and three terrorists.

It is important to note that the terror attack comes even as the region is gearing up for poll rallies by high-profile leaders as the state heads for Assembly elections.