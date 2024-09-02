Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack Sunjuwan Military base in Jammu, soldier critically injured

An army personnel was critically injured after terrorists opened fire on a sentry post outside the Sunjuwan army base in Jammu on Monday morning, triggering a massive search operation.

Agencies
Updated2 Sep 2024, 02:17 PM IST
An army personnel was critically injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a sentry post of an army camp(Makhan Lal)

An army personnel was critically injured after terrorists opened fire on a sentry post outside the Sunjuwan army base in Jammu on Monday morning, triggering a massive search operation.

An army spokesman said that a few rounds were fired at the Sunjuwan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu around 10:50 am, resulting in critical injuries to a soldier.

“Terrorists seem to have carried out the stand-off attack using a sniper rifle. A few gunshots were heard in the area and nothing thereafter,” Hindustan Times quoted defence sources as saying.

Also Read | ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from his residence in Delhi’s Okhla

Jammu Police said they have launched a joint operation with the army in the high-security area to locate and neutralise the terrorists, who fired outside the base.

“Some firing shots were heard outside the base near Sunjuwan military station, resulting in an army jawan sustaining injuries. A search operation is underway. Details are awaited,” Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the army is using drones to locate the attackers, reports added.

Also Read | SC questions home demolition practices for the accused. Details here

The firing sparked off panic as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police rushed to the scene to join the army in a massive search operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists.

The search operation is on but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, the officials said.

The Sunjuwan brigade is the largest military base in Jammu city. Earlier in February 2018, the terrorists attacked the military camp resulting in the killing of six soldiers, a civilian and three terrorists.

Also Read | Cash-strapped Dunzo cuts workforce to 50 as it searches frantically for capital

It is important to note that the terror attack comes even as the region is gearing up for poll rallies by high-profile leaders as the state heads for Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are expected to address election rallies in the region.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack Sunjuwan Military base in Jammu, soldier critically injured

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    255.10
    02:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    4.95 (1.98%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    02:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.20
    02:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -3.2 (-1.07%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.85
    02:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Adani Power

    677.50
    02:34 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    45.55 (7.21%)

    Bajaj Holdings & Investment

    10,637.35
    02:34 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    569.2 (5.65%)

    Aegis Logis

    792.80
    02:32 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    40.35 (5.36%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,749.95
    02:32 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    85.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue