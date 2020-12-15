Jammu, Srinagar to get metro rail soon. 5 facts

"It was informed that the Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometre length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana whereas Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometre length which included 12.5-kilometre length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor)," it said.