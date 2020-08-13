Jammu to Delhi in 6 hours! Delhi-Katra expressway to be completed by 2023

The travel time from Katra to Delhi will now be reduced to around six and half hours and from Jammu to Delhi to just about six hours when the Katra- Delhi Express Road Corridor becomes operational, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. He further added that the work has started on the Katra- Delhi Express Road Corridor which will be ready by 2023. Scheduled to be completed within a timeline of three years, he said, the road corridor will prove to be a path-breaking revolution in promoting industry and investments in the entire region.

According to Dr Jitendra Singh, once this Expressway becomes functional, people will prefer to travel to Delhi by road instead of undertaking a journey by train or by Air.

According to Dr Jitendra Singh, once this Expressway becomes functional, people will prefer to travel to Delhi by road instead of undertaking a journey by train or by Air.

Five things to know about the Katra- Delhi Express Road Corridor:

1) The hallmark of this road corridor is that it will connect the holy cities of Katra and Amritsar.

2) Katra- Delhi Express Road Corridor will also offer connectivity for some other major important religious shrines between the two destinations, he said.

3) Dr Jitendra Singh said that Katra- Delhi Express Road Corridor is estimated to cost over ₹35,000 crores.

4) The important cities through which this Expressway Corridor will pass include Jammu and Kathua in J&K, and Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana in Punjab.

5) Dr Jitendra Singh, who is a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) representing Katra Vaishno Devi, had been pursuing this project since 2015.