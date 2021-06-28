An Army sentry opened fire on noticing a suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday, official sources said.

"Two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops on the intervening night of 27-28th June," according to a statement by PRO Defence, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"High alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. Security forces are on high alert and search operation is in progress," said Lt Col Devender Anand to ANI.

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down, the sources said.

They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

* With inputs from agencies

