J&K terror attacks: BJP leader killed, couple injured; Farooq Abdullah says ‘terrorism still exists, no matter which…'
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed, and a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag on Saturday. The terrorist attacks in J&K were nearly two days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.