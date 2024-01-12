Suspected terrorists open fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. After the attack, Indian Army launched its search operation to flush out the terrorists in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, no security injured in the attack. "At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress," the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.

The terrorists attacked the vehicles that were carrying security personnel back to the camp. This is another incident of attack on Army personnel after a security forces vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir nearly a month ago. The ambush attack killed four Army personnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi chaired a high level security meeting to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil design of terrorists in the region.

Notably, Rajouri and Poonch districts used to be a peaceful districts in the past. However, over the past few years, the two districts have seen a resurgence of terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians.

In 2023, a total of nineteen soldiers were killed in four attacks by terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch. The security forces have eliminated more than 30 terrorists in the two districts -- along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in the hinterland -- last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!