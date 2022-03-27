Jammu's maximum temp rises to 37.3°C- highest for March in 76 years. Read here

JAMMU : Jammu on Sunday broke a 76 year old record of maximum temperature rise for the month of March, when it the valley's mercury settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius. The previous highest day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on 31 March, 1945. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sonum Lotus, Director Meteorological Department, said that since the last four days, the weather has remained mainly fair and clear in Jammu and Kashmir due to absence of any low pressure system or localised weather system.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Jammu is 8.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season. The Meteorological department also recorded a normal night temperature at 16.9 degrees Celsius.

"Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for the next few days as well," Lotus said.

Srinagar is also witnessing hotter days than usual with day temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, 7.4 notches above normal, he said, adding that the night temperature in Srinagar was 7.2 degrees Celsius which was also 1.1 degrees above normal.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 32.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

