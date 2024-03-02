Jammu-Srinagar highway closed amidst multiple landslides
Heavy rainfall led to landslides and shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, halting traffic. NHAI is clearing the road for one-way traffic. Banihal received 74.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Weather department predicts more snowfall and rain in the Union territory.
Traffic came to a halt on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the early hours of Saturday due to heavy rainfall causing numerous landslides and the movement of shooting stones in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
