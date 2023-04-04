The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed on 7 April as the administration will carry out repairs in landslide-hit areas of Ramban district. The senior officials said that the highway will remain closed between Nashri and Navyuga tunnels.

"Based on the direction passed for undertaking important repairs and maintenance works on the highway, April 7 has been declared as a traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohita Sharma said.

The SSP added that only emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway to and from in the Ramban section from 6 AM on April 7 to 6 AM on April 8.

In the past few months, the 270-kilometer-long highway, which serves as the sole year-round road connection between Kashmir and the rest of the country, has been obstructed multiple times due to landslides and shooting stones and requires maintenance.

In other news from the Union Territory, the world's highest bridge over the Chenab river will soon get operational for rail traffic. The bridge will span the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river.

The vital connection from Katra to Banihal is established by the arch bridge located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As an integral part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), a highly anticipated initiative valued at ₹35000 crores, the bridge has undergone all necessary assessments and is presently approaching completion. The current administration has allocated significant attention to the project, which costs ₹1400 crore.

Initiated in 2004, the construction of the bridge was halted during the years 2008-09 to evaluate the safety measures for railway passengers in light of the frequent occurrence of high-velocity winds in the region.

Recently, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the bridge and affirmed that it will be ready after some more tests.

(With inputs from PTI)