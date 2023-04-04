Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain close on 7 April for repair works2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:01 PM IST
- In past few months, Jammu-Srinagar highway has been obstructed multiple times due to landslides and shooting stones and requires maintenance
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed on 7 April as the administration will carry out repairs in landslide-hit areas of Ramban district. The senior officials said that the highway will remain closed between Nashri and Navyuga tunnels.
