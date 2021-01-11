OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed due to sudden damage of bridge
Trucks move on a snow-covered Srinagar-Jammu National highway after snowfall at Qazigund, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Trucks move on a snow-covered Srinagar-Jammu National highway after snowfall at Qazigund, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed due to sudden damage of bridge

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:06 AM IST Staff Writer

The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered sudden damage

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday has been closed due to the sudden damage of a bridge on the road. No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa, Traffic Police said.

The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered sudden damage. There is no optional carriageway available, they added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi,

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
iStockphoto

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

Flown by 4 women pilots, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in India

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

The National Highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Earlier the road has been remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones triggered by wet weather along the highway at many places.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout