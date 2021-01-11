Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed due to sudden damage of bridge

Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed due to sudden damage of bridge1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:06 AM IST
The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered sudden damage
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday has been closed due to the sudden damage of a bridge on the road. No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa, Traffic Police said.
The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered sudden damage. There is no optional carriageway available, they added.
The National Highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.
Earlier the road has been remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones triggered by wet weather along the highway at many places.
