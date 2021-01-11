Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed due to sudden damage of bridge
Trucks move on a snow-covered Srinagar-Jammu National highway after snowfall at Qazigund, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed due to sudden damage of bridge

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Staff Writer

The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered sudden damage

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday has been closed due to the sudden damage of a bridge on the road. No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa, Traffic Police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday has been closed due to the sudden damage of a bridge on the road. No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa, Traffic Police said.

The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered sudden damage. There is no optional carriageway available, they added.

The National Highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Earlier the road has been remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones triggered by wet weather along the highway at many places.

