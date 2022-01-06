Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Thursday informed that the National Highway 44 has been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides and falling stones at several places on the Highway.

The traffic police also said that Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road have been closed due to the snow accumulation.

"Traffic update Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places on NH-44, Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road closed due to snow accumulation," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended till today morning following inclement weather conditions, said the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

