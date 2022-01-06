Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jammu–Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides

Jammu–Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides

A view of village after fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir
1 min read . 11:13 AM IST Livemint

The traffic police also said that Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road have been closed due to the snow accumulation.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Thursday informed that the National Highway 44 has been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides and falling stones at several places on the Highway.

Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Thursday informed that the National Highway 44 has been closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides and falling stones at several places on the Highway.

The traffic police also said that Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road have been closed due to the snow accumulation.

The traffic police also said that Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road have been closed due to the snow accumulation.

"Traffic update Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places on NH-44, Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road closed due to snow accumulation," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

"Traffic update Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places on NH-44, Mughal road, SSG road, and Sinthan road closed due to snow accumulation," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended till today morning following inclement weather conditions, said the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. 

Earlier on Wednesday, The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended till today morning following inclement weather conditions, said the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!