Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for 4th consecutive day. Details here

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for 4th consecutive day. Details here1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
- The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at 33 places in Ramban and Udhampur districts
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Friday even as authorities stepped up efforts to restore traffic by blasting boulders blocking roads.
According to the PTI news agency, the highway was blocked due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at 33 places in Ramban and Udhampur districts apart from washing of a 150-feet long road stretch and an under-construction bridge due to flash-floods triggered by heavy rains.
"Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road closed for repair and maintenance. However Mughal road through for vehicular movement", the traffic department said.
In an advisory, the traffic police said, "Due to heavy rainfall on the whole NH-44 and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations approx. 3000 vehicles both HMVs and LMVs are stranded on the NHW.
Explosives were used to blast boulders that were hampering the ongoing restoration work on the highway on Thursday.
"The restoration work in Banihal-Ramban-Udhampur section is on a war footing amid blasting of rocks that have hampered restoration efforts in Udhampur district", an official said.
The highway was closed for traffic due to shooting stones at Panthiyal on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said the administration has made arrangements for the night stay and meals of stranded passengers. He appealed to commuters to contact traffic control rooms before starting their journey on the highway.
