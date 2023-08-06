comScore
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens after heavy landslide in Ramban area
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked due to landslide in Ramban area on Sunday. Police had issued an advisory stating that people should avoid the route till the restoration work is completed on the stretch. Later, the J&K police shared an update stating that the traffic has been restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which was blocked due to landslide at T2.

In this regard, the official media handle of Jammu and Kashmir police took to Twitter and said," Traffic update at 0630 hrs: Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at T2. People are advised not to travel until restoration work is completed."

Earlier on July 19 the National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush.

"NH-44 is blocked at certain places due to mud slush and shooting stones. People are advised to avoid travelling, till road clearance works are executed," tweeted Deputy Commissioner Ramban. 

Meanwhile, Amarnath Yatra also resumed today after a daylong suspension with a fresh batch of 1,626 pilgrims leaving the base camp. 

However, the pilgrims were stopped at the Chankerkote Yatri Niwas in Ramban district after a landslide blocked the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country near Keela Morh, the officials said as reported by PTI.

The convoy of the pilgrims was stopped at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas after a landslide blocked the highway near Keela Morh around 6.15 am, prompting the traffic department to advise people not to travel on the road till the restoration work is completed. "The shooting of stones from a hillock is hampering the restoration work. The agency concerned has kept its men and machinery ready to ensure early restoration of traffic on the highway," Station House Officer of the Ramban police station Nayeem-ul-Haq told PTI.

Since 1 July, more than 4.17 lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,888-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST
