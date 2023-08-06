Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens after heavy landslide in Ramban area

The convoy of the pilgrims was stopped at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas after a landslide blocked the highway near Keela Morh around 6.15 am, prompting the traffic department to advise people not to travel on the road till the restoration work is completed. "The shooting of stones from a hillock is hampering the restoration work. The agency concerned has kept its men and machinery ready to ensure early restoration of traffic on the highway," Station House Officer of the Ramban police station Nayeem-ul-Haq told PTI.