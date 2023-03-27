Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Metro train will start soon; check details

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Metro train will start soon; check details2 min read . 06:42 AM IST
A Vande Bharat Metro train between Jammu and Srinagar will start once the Udhampur-Baramulla project becomes operational.
A Vande Bharat Metro train between Jammu and Srinagar will start once the Udhampur-Baramulla project becomes operational.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL) will be completed by December 2023 or January 2024, and a Vande Bharat metro train will be operated between Jammu and Srinagar once the project is fully operational.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL) will be completed by December 2023 or January 2024, and a Vande Bharat metro train will be operated between Jammu and Srinagar once the project is fully operational.
On March 26, Vaishnaw travelled on the first run of a track-mounted trolley on the Chenab river's world's highest arch bridge with railway officials and performed pooja before inspecting the iconic bridge with a height of 359 metres from the Chenab riverbed.
On March 26, Vaishnaw travelled on the first run of a track-mounted trolley on the Chenab river's world's highest arch bridge with railway officials and performed pooja before inspecting the iconic bridge with a height of 359 metres from the Chenab riverbed.
The minister announced the establishment of a special training academy for engineers in Jammu, as well as a Vande Bharat Express train maintenance facility at Budgam in the Kashmir Valley. The Chenab bridge was a challenging task due to the highly seismic activity-prone area. The track work on the Chenab bridge has been completed, and now electric work will be undertaken, in addition to the installation of Kavach- an anti-collision safety device.
The minister announced the establishment of a special training academy for engineers in Jammu, as well as a Vande Bharat Express train maintenance facility at Budgam in the Kashmir Valley. The Chenab bridge was a challenging task due to the highly seismic activity-prone area. The track work on the Chenab bridge has been completed, and now electric work will be undertaken, in addition to the installation of Kavach- an anti-collision safety device.
The iconic bridge, which has a foundation equal to half the football field, is a "subject of pride" and a "difficult challenge of engineering." More than 28,000 metric tonnes of steel were used for the bridge structure, which was built in a highly active seismic zone.
The iconic bridge, which has a foundation equal to half the football field, is a "subject of pride" and a "difficult challenge of engineering." More than 28,000 metric tonnes of steel were used for the bridge structure, which was built in a highly active seismic zone.
The deck height of the bridge is 359 metres, while its length is 1,315 metres. The arch bridge has 17 spans, and the linear length of the main arch span is 460 metres and is curvilinear.
The deck height of the bridge is 359 metres, while its length is 1,315 metres. The arch bridge has 17 spans, and the linear length of the main arch span is 460 metres and is curvilinear.
The codal life of the bridge is 120 years, and it can withstand a wind speed of 266 kmph, but the train can cross the bridge at the speed of 100 kmph. The foundation design of the bridge was the most significant challenge, apart from building tunnels in relatively young Himalayan mountains as soft soil makes tunnel construction difficult.
The codal life of the bridge is 120 years, and it can withstand a wind speed of 266 kmph, but the train can cross the bridge at the speed of 100 kmph. The foundation design of the bridge was the most significant challenge, apart from building tunnels in relatively young Himalayan mountains as soft soil makes tunnel construction difficult.
Once the Kashmir Valley is connected to the Indian railway network, the Jammu to Srinagar journey will be faster and more comfortable for passengers. The Jammu to Srinagar journey by the new railway link is expected to take 3.5 hours.
Once the Kashmir Valley is connected to the Indian railway network, the Jammu to Srinagar journey will be faster and more comfortable for passengers. The Jammu to Srinagar journey by the new railway link is expected to take 3.5 hours.
Vaishnaw said that a Vande Metro service will run between Srinagar and Jammu cities, in which trains will run at a specific frequency. He also stated that once the line is opened, it will be easier to transport apples and other agricultural products from Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, a few locations have been identified to explore the tourism potential at the Chenab bridge.
Vaishnaw said that a Vande Metro service will run between Srinagar and Jammu cities, in which trains will run at a specific frequency. He also stated that once the line is opened, it will be easier to transport apples and other agricultural products from Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, a few locations have been identified to explore the tourism potential at the Chenab bridge.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)