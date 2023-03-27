Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Metro train will start soon; check details

The minister announced the establishment of a special training academy for engineers in Jammu, as well as a Vande Bharat Express train maintenance facility at Budgam in the Kashmir Valley. The Chenab bridge was a challenging task due to the highly seismic activity-prone area. The track work on the Chenab bridge has been completed, and now electric work will be undertaken, in addition to the installation of Kavach- an anti-collision safety device.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}