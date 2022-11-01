Jamshed J Irani, 'steel man of India’, dies at 86

Jamshed J Irani, 'steel man of India’, dies at 861 min read . 10:09 AM IST
- Jamshed J Irani is survived by his wife Daisy Irani and his three children, Zubin, Niloufer, and Tanaaz
New Delhi: Jamshed J Irani, known as the steel man of India, died in Jamshedpur late Monday night, Tata Steel said. He was 86.
"The Steel Man of India passes away. It is with profound grief that Tata Steel informs of the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani," Tata Steel said in a statement. He passed away on October 31, 2022 at 10 PM at TMH (Tata Hospital) in Jamshedpur, it said.
Dr Irani is survived by his wife Daisy Irani and his three children, Zubin, Niloufer, and Tanaaz.
Dr Irani was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India in 2008 as acknowledgement to his services in the area of metallurgy. "He will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who led Tata Steel from the forefront during India’s economic liberalisation in the early 1990’s and immensely contributed to the growth and development of the steel industry in India," Tata Steel said.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Change is the outcome of steely resolve & sustained endeavour. Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani was a changemaker, who helped build trust for Brand India globally. India is invigorated by his spirit of enterprise. Prayers for the departed soul, condolences to his family."
Born on June 2, 1936 in Nagpur to Jiji Irani and Khorshed Irani, Dr Irani completed his BSc from Science College, Nagpur in 1956 and MSc in Geology from the Nagpur University in 1958.
He then went to the University of Sheffield in UK as a J N Tata scholar, where he secured a Masters in Metallurgy in 1960, and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1963.
He started his professional career with the British Iron and Steel Research Association in Sheffield in 1963
Irani retired from the board of Tata Steel in June 2011, leaving behind a legacy of 43 years, which won him and the company international acclaim in various fields.
-With agency inputs
